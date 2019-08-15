The walk begins at the Forestry Museum on Highway 23. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting a music event called WoodStoke on Sept. 7.

Featuring Partial to Pie, Huws Who, DJ Dexaville, Maritime Kitchen Party, DJ Yanimal, Catnado and the Subaneers, Stacie Kathleen, DJ Westside and Fierce Art Project and more, the event will take place at the museum’s Riverside Forest Walk property.

Located on Highway 23 North, 3 km from Revelstoke, the Riverside Forest walk is accessible from the museum itself and is meant to be accessible for families and seniors and also educational.

READ MORE:Revelstoke Forestry Museum’s River Side Forest Walk ready for exploring

The event will feature a free shuttle from Revelstoke to the site, three stages, a beer garden and food.

Attendees who drive to the event will park at the forestry museum and walk down to the site.

Tickets are available at the forestry museum or at Everything Revelstoke. Kids under 16 get in for free.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Barb Wadey had a big hand in the creation of the Revelstoke Forestry Museum’s River Side Forest Walk. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

