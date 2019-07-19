Nancy Argenta, left, and Ingrid Attrot will perform at Vernon’s Trinity United Church on July 28. Photo: Vernon Prom Nancy Argenta, left, and Ingrid Attrot will perform at Vernon’s Trinity United Church on July 28. Photo: Vernon Prom

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only.

Nancy Argenta and Ingrid Attrot – along with renowned Canadian pianist Robert Holliston – will be at Vernon’s Trinity United Church for a concert that spans three centuries of vocal music.

Argenta has been hailed the “supreme Handel soprano of our age” for her performances of composer George Frideric Handel’s works, as mentioned in a release by Vernon Proms, the group putting on the concert. She is one of Canada’s most prolific artists with over 50 recordings with world-class conductors.

Attrot, a singer with “a singer with uncommon theatrical sensibility and musical intelligence,” has travelled the world to esteemed festivals in Amsterdam, Salzberg and London and has appeared with major orchestras throughout Europe and North America. She is now the head of the voice department at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Many have heard Holliston’s piano, as he’s frequently played on CBC Radio. A former student at the Victoria Conservatory of Music (where he’s now the head of keyboard), Holliston has collaborated with Judith Forst, Susan Platts and other leading Canadian singers.

The program includes solos and duets by English composer Henry Purcell, and fans of German composers will be treated to the works of Felix Mendelssohn and Johannes Brahms.

The concert takes place Saturday, July 28, starting at 7 p.m. Earlybirds enjoy a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m.

More information about the festival schedules, tickets and artists can be found at www.vernonproms.ca.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

