The Okanagan Print Triennial is on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021.

World’s best prints make their way to Okanagan

Okanagan Print Triennial on display with virtual artist talks

Printmaking’s best in the world are coming to town for the Okanagan Print Triennial.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts the fifth international printmaking exhibition along with live virtual artist talks with artists across the globe. This award-winning project was launched in 2009 as a national open juried print exhibition and this year represents 28 selected artists from 15 countries on display until May 19, 2021.

New to this year’s OPT will be free, live, virtual artist talks featuring a select number of participating artists. Every week, on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays at 7 p.m. a new artist will be speaking live from their home country via Zoom. Due to language barriers and time differences, some of the artist talks will be pre-recorded presentations. The complete schedule, including Zoom links, can be accessed on the VPAG website, and includes April 1 talk with Australia’s Victoria Bilogan.

“The VPAG is excited to be able to offer this series for viewers everywhere to be able to connect with the artists and the exhibit in a unique way. Many people may not be able to attend in person due to health restrictions. It is our goal that the live artist talks, as well as the virtual aspects of the exhibit, will give viewers a chance to connect with not only the artist but the arts community,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said. “The OPT project enables the VPAG to contribute in a significant way to the discourse regarding contemporary art practices while making it accessible and relevant to the residents and visitors of the North Okanagan.”

The Kelowna Art Gallery and the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus collaborated on the project. With 680 works from 101 artists submitted this year, the jurors carefully selected a strong, curated collection of work that highlights the best in contemporary printmaking. The varieties of printmaking range from traditional to experimental, and include methods such as screen printing, intaglio, relief printing, lithography, and more.

This project would not have been possible without a project grant from the Regional District of the North Okanagan and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, as well as the continued support from the Province of British Columbia, and the BC Arts Council.

The VPAG has teamed up with the local Prestige Vernon Hotel and Conference Centre to offer visitors to the exhibition a discounted room rate of $97.99 on standard guestrooms through to April 30, 2021.

READ MORE: Vernon displays March of the Masks

READ MORE: Support keeps Vernon arts groups’ lights on

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artist ExhibitArts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Yuri Auney’s Yangbin Park, Wave 5, 2019 is one of the works featured in the Okanagan Print Triennial, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021. (VPAG photo)

Yuri Auney’s Yangbin Park, Wave 5, 2019 is one of the works featured in the Okanagan Print Triennial, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021. (VPAG photo)

Previous story
North Okanagan stages final focus on live entertainment

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
Restaurant restrictions should not be province wide: MLA Clovechok

Indoor dining ban announced yesterday took effect at midnight

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Hwy 33 traffic is delayed near Daves Road, southeast of Kelowna, after a logging truck appears to have spilled its load. (Facebook)
UPDATE: Highway 33 traffic halted east of Kelowna

DriveBC reporting a vehicle incident near Daves Road, blocking both lanes of traffic

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Don Gigliotti, owner of Corleone’s Pizzeria and Caffè D’Italia, first used his newly opened pizza shop Corleone’s to offer free pizza to anyone affect by the first-round of COVID-19 layoffs in 2020. (Caffe d’Italia / Facebook)
Penticton cafe offering free coffee to restaurant workers affected by COVID-19 restrictions

The province banned all indoor dining at restaurants March 29, 2021

Teeter Totter Toys in Vernon has held steady despite staffing and supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely on the back of three-dimensional games such as puzzles and board games. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Too much COVID screen time? This Vernon business has your kids covered

Kelowna optometrist finds worsened eyesight in children during pandemic; Vernon’s Teeter Totter Toys aims to help

Most Read