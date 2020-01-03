Young North Okanagan dancer heading to Vegas

A couple of local ladies have taken their talent to the top.

Recently, Accentz students travelled and attended dance conventions in Vancouver. While all of the students coming home were excited with stories to share, Eva Attwood and Kaia Kristian had superb success at the Jump Dance Convention in November.

“Through an extensive audition process both dancers received recognition and awards,” said Becky Martselos, Accentz Studio director.

Kristian, 15, earned a Senior Dancerpalooza scholarship.

And at just 12-years-old, Attwood was selected as Junior VIP winner of Jump Dance. She will be flying off to Vegas Summer 2020 to attend a week long dance convention and competition. She also won a scholarship to Dancerpalooza and Jump 2020.

“Eva has been dancing since she was four but her passion for dance really grew over the last couple of years,” said mom Tammy Attwood. “Eva is beyond excited and grateful for this opportunity. She was over the moon being surrounded by extremely talented dancers and instructors. Eva feels honoured to have been selected as a VIP winner and can’t wait to continue her growth at the 2020 Dancer Awards in Las Vegas.”

While these two young ladies topped the podium with their performances, everyone who took part is a winner in Martselos’ eyes.

“We are so proud of all of our dancers and parents who travelled to take part in the conventions,” said Martselos. “It takes a lot of courage to take part and I think it is safe to say that you all nailed it!”

READ MORE: Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski wins silver with Team Canada at U18 World Championships

READ MORE: Vernon students dance their way to provincials

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.