Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Burnaby ‘Conservative’ candidate scores thousands of votes after being kicked out by party

Heather Leung was removed due to homophobic comments

“Conservative” candidate Heather Leung won nearly one-fifth of the popular vote in her Burnaby-North Seymour riding, according to early results from Elections Canada.

Voters checked Leung’s name off on the ballot despite the Conservatives booting her in early October after videos surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

At the time, the Conservatives said they were ousting her due to comments about how “‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted.’”

However, because Leung was kicked out of the party after the deadline to name a new candidate has already passed, she stayed on the ballot under the Conservative banner. As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, Leung had 5,454 votes. Liberal Terry Beech has won the riding, according to early projections.

“I have used the tagline “Running Independently” because I am listed as a Conservative on the ballot even though the national party has abandoned me. #elxn2019 #cdnpoli,” Heather Leung tweeted on Oct. 10, days after being kicked out.

READ MORE: Liberals win most seats in Election 2019, but will need opposition help

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier loses his seat
Next story
Updated: Liberals win most seats in Election 2019, but will need opposition help

Just Posted

Revelstoke child care centres receive $45,000 in CBT funding

The grants are for equipment purchases as well as outdoor space upgrades

CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

The show will start at 2:45 p.m.

Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading

Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Video: Revelstokians discuss issues for this election

Climate, economy, jobs were some of the deciding factors

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to Vernon Sunday

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Most Read