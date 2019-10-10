(The Canadian Press)

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday, according to a Research Co. poll released Thursday.

An online poll of 1,000 adults in Canada last month found 58 per cent agree with making voting day a holiday, while 32 per cent are against the idea and 11 per cent are undecided.

Millennial Canadians were the most in favour of making it a federal holiday at 72 per cent, while Generation X were only 57 per cent in favour and boomers were the least agreeable at 48 per cent.

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

The survey suggests most Canadians – 62 per cent – think voting should be mandatory, while 29 per cent disagree and nine per cent are undecided.

The survey also looked at people’s views on candidate participation in debates. Sixty-nine per cent of Canadians thought it should be mandatory for candidates to participate in at least one debate in their riding, while 18 per cent did not, and 13 per cent were undecided.

READ MORE: B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Just Posted

Enrolment in Revelstoke school district similar to last year

There are 1,016 students this year compared to 1,024 last year.

Winter hits B.C. ski resorts

Many of the ski resorts in B.C. recently got a blanket of fluffy white stuff

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High seven degrees

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk local food production

With long highway closures in the winter as well as increasing awareness… Continue reading

UPDATE: Revelstoke councillors debate hours of operation of third cannabis store

They endorse the proposal in the end

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her purchase of a plant-based mattress by Okanagan company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read