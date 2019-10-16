BC Transit and the City of Revelstoke are offering free bus fares on Oct. 21 in hopes of getting more people out to vote. (Black Press file photo)

Free bus fares in Revelstoke for federal election

Take the bus to vote on Oct. 21

Take BC Transit for free to the polling station at the community centre on Oct. 21.

Revelstoke is one of 13 communities across the province offering free transit on federal election day. All routes across the city will be free, all day.

Route 1, the Southside-Hospital route, which would take you to the community centre, runs every 20 minutes. Starting at Grizzly Plaza at 8 a.m., with the last bus leaving Grizzly Plaza at 4:35 p.m.

Route 2, the Columbia Park route, which will take you to Grizzly Plaza, runs every 40 minutes, with the first departing Grizzly Plaza at 9 a.m. and the last departing Grizzly Plaza at 5:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

Route 3, the Big Eddy route, which will get you to Grizzly Plaza, has a bus go at 8:40 a.m. from Grizzly Plaza, and another at 10 a.m. with one every 40 minutes after that, until the last bus leaves the plaza at 5:15 p.m.

Route 4, the Commuter, runs from Arrow Heights, to Columbia Park, to the Big Eddy, runs once a day, departing from Park Dr. and McKinnon Rd. at 7:15 a.m.

For more information on bus routes and a schedule go to bctransit.com/revelstoke/schedules-and-maps

Bus fares usually cost $2 for adults and $1.75 for seniors and students. Children four years old and under are free.

READ MORE: Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
