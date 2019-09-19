Liberal B.C. candidate’s campaign signs vandalized after Trudeau brownface photo bombshell

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr said the incident was very unfortunate and continues to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At least three campaign signs by Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr were vandalized overnight with his face coloured in with black marker.

The vandalism follows a bombshell report released by Time Magazine yesterday that published a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin with his face and hands covered in dark makeup and wearing a turban during an Arabian Nights-themed party at a Vancouver private school where he worked in 2001.

Fuhr, seeking re-election as the incumbent Kelowna-Lake Country MP, said the vandalism to his signs is very unfortunate.

“I’m just trying to build a better community here,” said Fuhr. “We raise money to pay for those signs and people volunteer to go put them out. To see people go out of their way to do something like that I think is really too bad.”

READ MORE: Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

READ MORE: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

On Wednesday night Trudeau profusely apologized during a hastily held press conference on board his plane and acknowledged that it was a racist act.

During the press conference, he also admitted to having worn makeup during a high-school talent show while performing “Banana Boat Song (Day-O).”

“The fact that he has taken ownership for it and has apologized is very important,” said Fuhr. “It is very clear that he doesn’t have any negative racial views, I’ve certainly never seen that. He has always been a great supporter of the LGBTQ community.”

Since then Global News has found another video of Trudeau in the 1990s dressed up as blackface sticking out his tongue for the camera and raising his arms over his head.

All three leaders for the other main political parties have condemned Trudeau for his actions.

