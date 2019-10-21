(Elections Canada photo)

Federal Election

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Revelstoke until 7 p.m. at the Community Centre, at 600 Campbell Ave.

Who is running in Kootenay-Columbia?

Wayne Stetski, NDP

Rob Morrison, Conservative

Robin Goldsbury, Liberal

Abra Brynne, Green

Trev Miller, Animal Protection

Rick Stewart, People’s Party of Canada

Catch up on our coverage of the Kootenay-Columbia campaign:

Green and NDP candidates talk strategic voting at Nelson public meeting

Kootenay-Columbia candidates attend Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Kootenay-Columbia riding candidates have Canada’s highest expense limit

Former Liberal candidate endorses Greens in Kootenay-Columbia

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

Candidates field questions at Indigenous issues debate

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebookpage for full coverage of the results once polls close.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls
Next story
Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Just Posted

Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading

Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for Oct. 17

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

Speeding a concern on Summerland streets

Police observe fast motorists in town and on Highway 97

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

Most Read