Tories turn to Bryan Adams’ songwriter for election campaign theme

Guitar-driven tune is packed with Vallance’s trademarked pop-rock zeal

The Conservatives have turned to Bryan Adams’ longtime hitmaker Jim Vallance to pen their campaign song.

The guitar-driven tune is packed with Vallance’s trademarked pop-rock zeal, as a chorus of voices belt lyrics that include: “A brand new day, a better way, it’s time for you to get ahead.” A bilingual version offers the second and last verses in French.

Vallance’s chart-toppers include Adams’ hits “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ‘69” and “Somebody.” He’s also provided songs for Michael Buble, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart and KISS.

The federal election campaign formally launches today, with the vote set for Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer kicked off his campaign in Quebec and Ontario, while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is set to fly to British Columbia for a rally in the NDP-held riding of Vancouver-Kingsway.

The NDP started off in London, Ont., while the Green Party was in British Columbia, where Elizabeth May launched her campaign in Victoria.

The Liberals say they will unveil their song in the coming days. A spokeswoman for the Greens says they do not have a song at this point.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh does not have an official song, but a representative says he walks out to a track called “Differentology” by Bunji Garlin.

The Canadian Press

