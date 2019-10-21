Video: Revelstokians discuss issues for this election

We asked Revelstokians outside the voting station what were some issues for them during this election.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Climate, economy, jobs were some of the deciding factors
We asked Revelstokians outside the voting station what were some issues for them during this election.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The grants are for equipment purchases as well as outdoor space upgrades
Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading
Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20
Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead
Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21
It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.
Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16
Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense
‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’
Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers
A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend
Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life
It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America
The show will start at 2:45 p.m.
The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park
Which party will be chosen to form the next government?
The eyes on the portrait were blacked out
Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the national outcome
Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote
Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers…