A sneak peak of the Christmas Market at the Revelstoke art gallery

The market runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 21

A well anticipated annual event at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, this year’s Christmas Shop opening on Friday November 30th from 6-9pm is sure not to disappoint!

Featuring various mediums and styles, this RVAS member exhibit offers something for everyone.

“I am always impressed with the talent we have in our community. I love that we offer this exhibit to welcome all varieties and interests so that we can show support for our local artisans and share their unique creations,” said Sarah Windsor, RVAS executive director. “The Christmas Shop showcases the true talent we have right here in Revelstoke, for everyone to enjoy. We do a call out to all our members to encourage their participation in this exhibit and it is thrilling to see the enthusiasm with so many entries!”

This year, the centre has 35 artists who have contributed work to the exhibit and feature one-of-a-kind items and artisanal gifts including: original acrylapaintings, mixed-media, encaustic, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, illustrations, prints, cards, iron work, soapstone sculptures, calendars, textiles and more!

Unlike the centre’s traditional exhibits, the Christmas Shop patrons take their goodies away with them on the spot so make sure to get into the exhibit early and not miss out on the amazing creations by our members.

An annual tradition for the Centre’s Christmas Shop is the creation of mini wood reindeer by RVAS Board Director/Woodshop Guru/Building Maintenance Hero, Ken Talbot and his helper Chuck.

The cute little reindeer are upcycled from various wood ends and go for $10 a piece with all proceeds going to the Revelstoke Food Bank.

To complement this contribution to such an important cause, the Centre will also have a food drive hamper at the exhibit doors. The Centre asks visitors to bring a dry or canned-good donation along with your holiday cheer!

 

These upcycled reindeer are available at the market, all proceeds will go to Community Connections. (Submitted)

