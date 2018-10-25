Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

OMG.

Armstrong’s Wild Oak Café won the Judges’ Choice award in the city’s best grilled cheese sandwich competition among local eateries, part of the build-up to the annual Cheese – It’s a Natural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Centennial Hall.

OMG, text slang for Oh My Goodness, certainly applied to the Wild Oak’s winning fare. It’s also the first three letters of the delicious champion grilled cheese for 2018.

RELATED: Say cheese in Armstrong

“OMG is ‘Oh My Gord,’ which features roasted squash tomato jam, rosemary garlic mayo, spinach, gouda and onion on sourdough bread,” said Caitlyn Mundell of the Wild Oak.

Judges Roger Knox of The Morning Star, cheese poet David Beaudoin of Lake Country, whose Instagram account is squeaky_cheese, Brian Martin of Beach Radio and Cam Luckock of Your Country News scored the Oh My Gord 92.5 out of 100.

“It’s oozing with cheese, gooey, and there are beautiful grill marks,” said Martin.

Second place went to the Jamaican BBQ Pork Aged Cheddar grilled cheese from the Brown Derby Café, which received 85.6 points.

“Fabulous,” said Knox. “Grilled to perfection.”

Fairways Bistro came a close third with 84.5 points for its Darren’s Southern Fried Chicken BBQ Grilled Cheese.

“Very colourful, great combo and tasty,” said Beaudoin.

Station Diner’s The Rocket — featuring tomato, bacon, turkey, bacon aioli, Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and arugula, garnered 80 points. A pair of Diner diners were also enjoying The Rocket as judges chowed down.

“I’d order it again,” said Luckock. “And wow, they make their own bread. Awesome.”

RELATED: Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Now that you know what the judges think, it’s your turn.

Get out and taste and vote at these restaurants for your favourite.

“The People’s Choice award gets the restaurant an engraved plaque for their wall for the next year and bragging rights,” said Patti Ferguson with the cheese festival.

The People’s Choice winner will be announced at Cheese – It’s a Natural” festival on Nov. 3 at 1:45 p.m.

You can also enter your own favourite grilled cheese in the amateur contest on that day. It starts at 1 p.m. Pre-registration takes place at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce by calling 250-546-8155.

Beaudoin will be offering seminars on cheese during the festival.

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 24

Just Posted

Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

Revelstoke City Council sits for last meeting of the term

Cannabis business public review policy was discussed

EMCON awarded new contract for maintaining highways in the Revelstoke area

EMCON Services Inc. was once again rewarded the maintenance contract for the… Continue reading

International sommeliers have high-praise for Okanagan wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Art in the Park projects featured in upcoming Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre Exhibition

The opening is this Friday

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

The lawsuit charges that Exxon deliberately lowballed by $30 billion the carbon costs faced by 14 different Alberta oilsands operations it runs through its subsidiary Imperial Oil.

Turkey to Saudi Arabia: Where is Khashoggi’s body?

The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

The targets of the packages were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump.

Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

Last December, a judge granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Most Read