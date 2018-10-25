Art in the Park projects featured in upcoming Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre Exhibition

The Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre has a new exhibition and it is opening on Friday evening.
There are 11 artists involved in the exhibition, all of who took part in the Art in the Park Program this summer as well as 17 photographers who took part in the Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program.
See art by:
Arleigh Garratt
Camille Sleeman
Cathy Auburn
Claudia Bambi
Derek Dix
Jacqueline Palmer
Jessica Leahey
Karen Millard
Kit Collins
Leslie Savage
Tal Marsolais
Since 2008, Parks Canada has collaborated with the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society to present the Art in the Park program. The program provides select visual artists with special access to Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. This opportunity creates an innovative experience for artists to immerse themselves in some of Canada’s most beautiful natural places. Artwork is created to inspire an emotional connection and deeper understanding of Canada’s national parks.
The Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program provides opportunities for local youth (Grades 9-10) to connect with their natural and cultural heritage. Students participating in the program build teamwork and leadership skills through photography, music, backcountry and hiking experiences in Glacier National Park. Photos taken by the students will be exhibited at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. The program is a collaboration led by Parks Canada with The North Columbia Environmental Society and Revelstoke Secondary School.
The exhibit opening is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.