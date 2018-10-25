Camille Sleeman and Claudia Bambi settle in with sketch pads on Abbott Ridge during Art in the Park. (Parks Canada)

Art in the Park projects featured in upcoming Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre Exhibition

The opening is this Friday

The Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre has a new exhibition and it is opening on Friday evening.

There are 11 artists involved in the exhibition, all of who took part in the Art in the Park Program this summer as well as 17 photographers who took part in the Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program.

Inspired by nature: Artists explore Glacier National Park for annual Art in the Park residency

See art by:

Arleigh Garratt

Camille Sleeman

Cathy Auburn

Claudia Bambi

Derek Dix

Jacqueline Palmer

Jessica Leahey

Karen Millard

Kit Collins

Leslie Savage

Tal Marsolais

Since 2008, Parks Canada has collaborated with the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society to present the Art in the Park program. The program provides select visual artists with special access to Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. This opportunity creates an innovative experience for artists to immerse themselves in some of Canada’s most beautiful natural places. Artwork is created to inspire an emotional connection and deeper understanding of Canada’s national parks.

The Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program provides opportunities for local youth (Grades 9-10) to connect with their natural and cultural heritage. Students participating in the program build teamwork and leadership skills through photography, music, backcountry and hiking experiences in Glacier National Park. Photos taken by the students will be exhibited at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. The program is a collaboration led by Parks Canada with The North Columbia Environmental Society and Revelstoke Secondary School.

READ MORE: Students give back to community through stewardship program

The exhibit opening is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

 

A sneak peak at Arleigh Garratt’s creations based on her Art in the Park experience. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of Jacqueline Palmer’s creations based on her Art in the Park experience. (Submitted)

A sneak peak of Karen Millard’s creations based on her Art in the Park experience. (Submitted)

Jacqueline Palmer was one of five local artists who spent four days at A.O. Wheeler Hut in the Roger Pass area of Glacier National Park for the annual Art in the Park initiative. (Peter Hoang) Jacqueline Palmer was one of five local artists who spent four days at A.O. Wheeler Hut in the Roger Pass area of Glacier National Park for the annual Art in the Park initiative. (Peter Hoang)

Jessica Leahey and Tal Marsolais explore and photograph the unique landscapes in Glacier National Park during Art in the Park. (Parks Canada) Jessica Leahey and Tal Marsolais explore and photograph the unique landscapes in Glacier National Park during Art in the Park. (Parks Canada)

