Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893

The new CPR time table came into operation this week, giving Revelstoke a daylight service once more. The Atlantic Express arrives from the west at 10 a.m. and leaves at 10:00. The Pacific Express arrives from the east at 4:55 p.m. and stops 15 minutes.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, October 29, 1898

T.S. Walcott, who with Mrs. Walcott is in charge of the St. Leon Hot Springs, spent a few days in town this week buying supplies for the springs. All the buildings have been thoroughly overhauled and put into good shape for the accommodation of about 20 to 30 people. A good sleigh road is being made from the Landing to the Springs and a team of horses will be shipped down shortly.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, October 31, 1908

A very crude attempt at burglary was made some time on Thursday night in the office of the Bowman Lumber Co. near the south track (on Victoria Road near the Fourth Street crossing). The safe had been tampered with, using a hammer or other heavy instrument. The knob on the combination lock was smashed, the dials bent and twisted, and the door handles bend and dinged. The burglar never made it into the safe, and left without the $100 that was kept there at the time.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 31, 1918

The CPR was taking every precaution to prevent the spread of Spanish influenza, which was beginning to take a large toll throughout Canada. The CPR issued stringent instructions to all employees in regard to proper disinfection of passenger cars, cabooses, stations and every othr place on the company’s property where people congregate.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 4, 1938

Halloween passed quietly in the city, with no false fire alarms turned in, but several street signs, fences and gates were removed, and many residents and store-keepers had to remove waxed graffiti from their windows.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 4, 1943

Rafal Malczewski, an artist originally from Poland, spent a full week in this area painting the Big Bend Highway and other local scenery. He was recommended to come here by Hon. Wells Gray, Provincial Minister of Lands. The painter and his wife managed to escape from Poland by way of Romania to France some days after Poland was invaded.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 30, 1958

Charges that both the U.S. and Canadian governments were delaying Columbia River water power development were repeated Tuesday by Premier W.A.C. Bennett. He stated, “Any formula for sharing in downstream benefits would be worked out on a percentage basis that would apply no matter what the technical details.” He suggested that Prime Minister and Diefenbaker and President Eisenhower hold a meeting with B.C.’s premier at the table “because it is our resource.”

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 31, 1968: A new St. Ann’s Ukrainian Catholic Church was being rebuilt on a site immediately north-east of the Illecillewaet Bridge. The original church was built more than 40 years ago at the Mount Cartier settlement, and was removed in preparation for the opening of the Hugh Keenleyside Dam at Castlegar. The price paid by BC Hydro was not sufficient to rebuild the church, so the balance of the amount will have to be secured by donations from the congregation.