Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 21

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 25, 1893

Two or three weeks ago packer George Laforme drove some cattle to Big Bend to furnish fresh meat for the miners during the winter. One of the animals escaped into the timber. It was seen on several occasions, and last Sunday a party of men went up the trail to bring it in. The animal was very vicious, repeatedly charging the crowd, and was eventually laid low by Tom Righton’s rifle and the carcass was brought back to town.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 23, 1898

Robert Fleming has turned J. McMahon’s old blacksmith shop into a livery stable and has received a few good cutters and sleighs for the winter’s service. A telephone has been installed so that anyone wishing a parcel delivered will have no difficulty in leaving orders. The company will run a daily horse-drawn bus between the Victoria Hotel and the CPR station.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, November 21, 1908

The B.C. School Trustees’ Association annual convention was underway in Revelstoke. One of the items for discussion was the relevance of the high school curriculum for students entering the labour force. Some trustees felt that memory work and drawing were a waste of time, while others felt that they helped to create intelligent citizens.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 21, 1918

The citizens of Revelstoke raised a total of $214,250 in Victory Loan bonds over the course of the war, allowing the community to display two crowns on the Victory Loan honor flag which was displayed in the community.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 25, 1938

Gordon Blackwell, well-known local dairyman shot a large grizzly on his farm two miles south of town. Blackwell had tolerated the bear until it tried to gain entry to his home. He shot the bear less than 50 feet from his house. The bear measured 7 feet 6 inches from snout to tail.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 25, 1943

The Sally Ann Shop, well-known local restaurant, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. Hector Gallicano to Noel Evans. Mr. and Mrs. Gallicano had operated the restaurant for many years. Mr. Evans had been with the Meatateria for several years.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 25, 1948

Officials from the Canadian Amateur Ski Association visited the recently rebuilt Nels Nelsen ski ski jump and congratulated the local ski club on their work. They stated that the only hill comparable to this one is the famed Milwaukee Bowl, out of Seattle.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 22, 1978

The City of Revelstoke agreed to provide city water to additional parts of Arrow Heights, including lands north of the Agricultural Land Reserve on the Arrow Heights bench. The Public Works Department recommended that they determine the main sizing required to service the additional areas of Arrow Heights land and that developers of land in those areas be responsible for any off-site upgrading that may be required. Arrow Heights did not become part of the city until 1981.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 23, 1988

The RSS senior boys’ volleyball team won both the Okanagan and Valley finals, earning a place at the Provincial championship in Parksville, where they placed second.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 20, 1998

Mayor Geoff Battersby and Revelstoke rural regional director Loni Parker were seeking suggestions on projects for funding from the Columbia Basin Trusts’ newly developed Affected Areas and Community Initiatives programs. Under the Affected Areas program Revelstoke was to get $118,452 a year for 10 years, with Area B receiving $29,440 for 10 years. Proposals were being sought.