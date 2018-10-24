Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 24

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 28, 1893

The first snow of the season fell in Revelstoke on October 24 and snowed nearly the whole day, and by midnight the ground was covered with four inches of “the beautiful.” The two days following were warm and wet, and by the morning of October 27 the heavy rain had washed away every vestige of the snowfall.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, October 22, 1898

The paper ran an ad stating, “Tired and worn-out people find renewed strength by using Dr. William’s Pink Pills for Pale People.” The ad claimed that the pills cured rheumatism, nervous prostration, anemia, bloodlessness, sciatica and other ailments.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, October 28, 1908

C. Deutschman has just closed up a very successful season at the Cheops Caves, Ross Peak. A large number of distinguished people from all countries visited the caves. Mr. Deutschman states that he has done considerable work on the various entrances and approaches and hopes by next summer to have a new entrance into the big caves.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 23, 1918

Arthur B. Clabon, president of the Vancouver Chamber of Mines died after falling down a 500 foot embankment at Silver Creek, near Woolsey Creek. He had been instrumental in putting through the deal whereby the Woolsey claim was taken over by the Mining Corporation of Canada. The south fork of Silver Creek was later named Clabon Creek in his memory.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 24, 1928

A. Niemi, CPR section foreman at Clanwilliam, was badly chewed and lacerated when attacked by a bear at that point. He was brought to Queen Victoria Hospital, where he was recovering. Mr. Niemi came upon the bear suddenly while walking at Clanwilliam, and the animal attacked him.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 28, 1938

City council stated that the police would be carefully watching fire alarms throughout the city on Halloween night and would prosecute anyone turning in a false alarm. They noted that there had been a high number of false alarms the previous year.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 28, 1943

Between 300 and 400 tons of rock came down near the Illecillewaet dam on the CPR tracks on Monday and delayed train No. 8 here from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon. It was necessary to haul the rock back as the tracks were cleared.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, October 28, 1948

The city is clearing an airport strip on the former Crowle Ranch three miles south of the city. On the advice of the Inspector of Civil Aviation, the council decided to clear a strip 3000 feet long and 300 feet wide. The runway for use up to now has a tendency to flood in the spring.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, October 23, 1998

The Columbia Mountain Institute hosted a one-day conference on avalanches and their relationship to forestry practices and helicopter skiing and other backcountry activities. The conference had over 100 attendees. Keynote speaker was Dr. David McClung, head of the Avalanche Studies program at UBC.