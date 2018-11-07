Jocelyn’s Jottings: A toast to Barb

For those of you who don’t know, our publisher Barbara Mukanik retired last week. Though there was time for goodbye speeches, I wasn’t prepared to say anything. So now, please raise your glass (preferably of vodka, soda with a splash of cran) to Barb.

Dear Barb,

I don’t know if I ever told you this, but I didn’t know you were going to be at the office when I started work. Our boss didn’t tell me I would have a publisher, in fact he told me that I wouldn’t.

But somewhere in between the time when I was hired and the time the publisher in Campbell River let me leave, the plans changed. And I am so grateful that they did.

Starting as an editor in a community I had never visited, with no other editorial staff to help me along the way was like belly flopping off of the zip line into Revelstoke Lake. Luckily I had you to muffle a laugh from the sidelines and throw me a life jacket.

I didn’t say this enough when you were here, but you were an invaluable member to our team and provided the leadership we needed to weather the storm of an entire staff turnover.

Your confidence in me kept me going even when I was doubting by abilities as a journalist and editor.

Your knowledge of the community and most of the people in it was (and hopefully still will be? I’m going to text you) not only a huge time saver, but made for more engaging stories.

Your “in the old days” stories inspired not only laughs and shock at how much work you had to do back in the day, but also a better understanding of the community and new (old) ways to engage with our readers.

And lastly I am grateful for your friendship. I moved here without knowing anyone and you welcomed me and the rest of us with open arms and full glasses. I have lived away from home for quite a while now, long enough to know that friends are the family that we choose and you, as I have said before, are my favourite crazy aunt.

So, cheers to you Barb. Your resilience, dedication, humour and all knowing-ness will be missed here at the Review.

Just know that you can’t get rid of us that easily, I will see you at the Regent and next summer out by your pool. You and Eowyn are always invited to join us for Monday lunch and just for a visit in the office.

Don’t be a stranger, this town is too small for anyone to pull that off.

Lots of love

-Jocelyn

