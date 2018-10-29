photo:Instagram

PHOTOS: Surfing in October in the Okanagan

Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Are you feeling in the mood for a surf but the lake is too cold? Well not for one group of Okanagan residents.

A Lake Country business threw caution to the wind and jumped on a wakeboard this past Saturday for the first ever Halloween surf.

Surf Kelowna owned by father son duo, Lewis and Bob Vaughan took a group out to Wood Lake in 13 C weather for one of the last rides of the season.

The group dressed up as T-Rex, mermaids, and ghostface from the scream series, but nothing could have been scarier than braving the chilly waters of the Okanagan in October.

