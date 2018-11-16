The committee saw around 300 people at the annual Community Christmas Dinner last year. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner committee looking for volunteers

Free Christmas dinner brought to you by you

The Community of Revelstoke (with the support of the Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner Committee) will be hosting the 24th Annual Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner for anyone and everyone looking for fellowship on Dec. 25.

The committee is looking for coordinators as well as other volunteers so they can begin planning the event.

This event is run entirely by volunteers and almost everything, including the food, is donated by the community. So, it’s at this time of year that we reach out to the community again to remind folks to sign up to volunteer and call in donations to make this event happen.

Take some time to pause and give back to the community!

Each year approximately 300 people attend the event and it cannot happen without the help of volunteers. This is a Revelstoke tradition that many have been a part of since the beginning in 1994.

“I remember the first ever Christmas Dinner. There were about 30 people. One man came with his 7 children”, Ginger Shoji reminisced. “I couldn’t believe the impact we were already having.”

The Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner is made up of a number of volunteers that have come and gone in the past three years since Ginger Shoji, who had previously been the lynch-pin in the whole operations, asked to pass on the tradition of organizing it to someone else.

The committee is looking for a couple of new members to take on the task of coordination a couple of specific areas before the big day. To volunteer contact the volunteer coordinator Melissa at 250-200-0404.

