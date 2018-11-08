Revelstoke Elementary School students fire chief for a day

Fire Chief Dwayne Voykin with elementary school students Amelia Leenders, Alba Cumming and Maëlle Castillo who were Fire Chiefs for a Day. (Submitted)

Three elementary school students, who designed winning “Look, Listen, Learn” posters were this years Fire Chief for a day winners.

Alba Cumming of Columbia Park Elementary School, and Amelia Leenders of Ecole des Glaciers were chosen of 127 poster entries.

They were picked up at school on Wednesday in Ladder No.6 and spent the afternoon as the city’s fire chiefs.

Fire Chiefs Castillo, Cumming and Leenders received a tour of the Fire Training Centre, prize packages and participated in fire department activities that included a mini firefighter challenge and live fire demonstrations.

The three young Fire Chiefs were then treated to a pizza lunch with the fire chief and career fire fighters.

