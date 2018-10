Brian, Donna LeConte and their team at Tim Hortons raised $2,203.00 for Community Connections Food Bank with their Smile Cookie campaign this year. (Photo Submitted) Brian, Donna LeConte and their team at Tim Hortons raised $2,203.00 for Community Connections Food Bank with their Smile Cookie campaign this year. (Photo Submitted)

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile, but the amazing generosity of Revelstokians.

Brian, Donna LeConte and their team raised $2,203.00 for Community Connections Food Bank this year.

These funds will allow assist with purchase of healthy and nutritious food to help families, seniors and children who access the Food Bank.