The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children, but that wasn’t always the case. In researching Revelstoke’s celebration of Halloween, it was hard to find much about it at all in the early newspapers: First account:

Revelstoke Herald – October 31, 1897:

Halloween tonight. Parents are requested to tie up their small boys.

November 3: Hallow’een was kept up with the usual idiotic performances both in Saturday and Sunday evening.

Those who attempted to play their silly pranks at the churches during divine service, over stepped the limits of what is tolerated, even on Halloween.

Trick or treating did not gain popularity until the 1930s. Before that time, there was what the newspapers referred to as pranks, or mischief, which included the occasional destruction of property, particularly gates, and the shooting off of firecrackers.

Revelstoke Herald– November 4, 1905:

Halloween passed off quietly, the principal mischief being the disappearance of gates on Mackenzie Avenue. The owners would be glad to have them returned.”

During the First World War, the newspapers exhorted the boys of the city to refrain from any destruction of property, claiming that it was an assitance to the enemy.

Review Mail-Herald of November 2, 1910 reported vandalism at Halloween. Boys broke into the high school and destroyed desks, papers, and books, and tore up pine trees that had been planted around the Methodist Church on Mackenzie Avenue.

“We find it hard to believe that Revelstoke boys are so ill-bred and ill-taught as to be capable of such an act of vandalism as this, and we strongly suggest that these so-called pranks, which have been mildly tolerated in the past, be put a stop to and the offenders taught a lesson they will never forget.

Extreme leniency on the part of parents, the police, and public generally, has been responsible for this unwholesome strain of vicious liking for destruction of property, and the sooner these practices are put to a stop, the better.”

In 1934, there were rumors that the underemployed men in the government work camps would cause mass destruction in the city.

Revelstoke Reviewof November 2, 1934:

“Halloween passed very quitely in Revelstoke, believe it or not.

There had been remors that the town would be blown off the map. Dynamite had been made into hand grenades and other destructive material had been obtained, it was said. But nothing happened.

A few windows were soaped and none of the so-called radical element in the camps was found in the city.”

Community suppers and parties popular in the 1920s and 1930s. Pythian Sisters Lodge held a Halloween Social in 1936. “Ghosts, witches, and Jack-o-lanterns were the Masters of Ceremnies at the Pythian Sisters’ social held on Tuesday evening.

Treasure hunting was a popular game, with Halloween contests and the Witch’s Murder, in the form of a bowling match, were a close second. Prizes and fortunes were distributed among the guests. Dainty refreshments consisting of “Druid’s Delight,’ “Witches Brew,” and “Toes Not Found on Man Nor Beast,” were served to put the finishing touches on a real Halloween evening.

During World War II, the Kinsmen Club tried to provide some Halloween fun for the local children while raising money for their war efforts. Due to rationing, most homes could not purchase treats to hand out, so the Kinsmen Club came up with a great alternative.

They sold sheets of tickets to householders at one cent per ticket. When children came to the door for treats, they were given a ticket at each home.

The children could then redeem the tickets for Hot Dogs and treats at a community-wide Halloween party at the YMCA building on First Street East. All of the proceeds went towards the Kinsmen Club’s “Milk for Britain” campaign.