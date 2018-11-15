Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

SOUPALICIOUS is coming to the Revelstoke Community Centre for the third time on Nov. 24. The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. (Keri Knapp photo)

SOUPALICIOUS is coming to the Revelstoke Community Centre for the third time on Nov. 24.

The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. The funds raised will help the Community Connections Food Bank to purchase healthy options for their clients. Family and friends can gather together to share a meal and enjoy some kids activities.

The event is part of Welcome Week and there is a $10 admission fee (free for kids 12 and under) that allows you to enjoy a medley of locally created soups, and for $5 you can purchase a jar to take home your favourite soup.

SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need.

Community Connections’ Food Security Coordinator Melissa Hemphill brings this event to Revelstoke for the third year to highlight our talented local chefs, to bring people together with food and to support the food bank.

In alignment with the original intent of this event, SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is a zero-waste event. Visitors are urged to bring their own bowl and spoon to decrease the need for disposable options. All waste will be collected by the North Columbia Environmental Society and sent to Spa Hills Composting in Salmon Arm.

Support for this event has been generously provided by the City of Revelstoke, Interior Health, John Morrison Photography, the Kids Table, the Potter’s Guild, and the North Columbia Environmental Society. Many volunteers are needed to run this event. Contact Community Connections at 250-837-2920 if you would like to help out.