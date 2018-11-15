SOUPALICIOUS is coming to the Revelstoke Community Centre for the third time on Nov. 24. The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. (Keri Knapp photo)

Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

The event is Nov. 24 at the community centre

SOUPALICIOUS is coming to the Revelstoke Community Centre for the third time on Nov. 24.

The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. The funds raised will help the Community Connections Food Bank to purchase healthy options for their clients. Family and friends can gather together to share a meal and enjoy some kids activities.

The event is part of Welcome Week and there is a $10 admission fee (free for kids 12 and under) that allows you to enjoy a medley of locally created soups, and for $5 you can purchase a jar to take home your favourite soup.

SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need.

Community Connections’ Food Security Coordinator Melissa Hemphill brings this event to Revelstoke for the third year to highlight our talented local chefs, to bring people together with food and to support the food bank.

In alignment with the original intent of this event, SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is a zero-waste event. Visitors are urged to bring their own bowl and spoon to decrease the need for disposable options. All waste will be collected by the North Columbia Environmental Society and sent to Spa Hills Composting in Salmon Arm.

Support for this event has been generously provided by the City of Revelstoke, Interior Health, John Morrison Photography, the Kids Table, the Potter’s Guild, and the North Columbia Environmental Society. Many volunteers are needed to run this event. Contact Community Connections at 250-837-2920 if you would like to help out.

Previous story
Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table
Next story
Okanagan community rallies around injured dog

Just Posted

The proportional representation debate continues as the deadline nears

Sean Graham creator of the Dual Member Proportional system says it would be better for Revelstoke

New CSRD directors sworn in

David Brooks-Hill and Gary Sulz will be representing Area B and Revelstoke

Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

The event is Nov. 24 at the community centre

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

Okanagan community rallies around injured dog

Maizie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, was hit by a truck in Kelowna last week

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

UBC Okanagan BARK program helps local kids with social skills

The program will allow young children to learn from a team of therapy dogs

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read