Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The event was part of Revelstoke’s Welcome Week that aims to bring everyone together (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Many people came to the community dinner and volunteer fair last night at the Community Centre. There were multiple associations attending that provided information and volunteer opportunities to those interested. A roasted pork dinner was available for $5 and the evening concluded with an award ceremony for the Spirit of Revelstoke. The awards were presented by Mayor Gary Sulz.

Here is a list of award recipients and where they volunteer:

Angie Threatful (Selkirk Saddle Club)

Sarah Benoit (Food Connect Program)

Gillian Hewitt (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)

Jana Thompson (Revelstoke Cycling Association)

Carol Dolliver (Thrift Shop)

Gwynne Battersby (Revelstoke Hospice Society)

Phyllis Floyd (PALS program)

Ken Campbell (Forestry Museum)

Kathy Inkster (Begbie View School Breakfast Program)

Chris McMillan (Begbie View School Breakfast Program)

Heather Pratt-Johnson (Bear Aware)

Meghan Tabor (Revelstoke Cycling Association)

Aaron Orlando (Columbia Valley Skateboard Association)

Chris Payne (Columbia Valley Skateboard Association)

Karl Jost (Columbia Valley Skateboard Association)

Matt Rebelo (Columbia Valley Skateboard Association)