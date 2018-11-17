Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

The Okanagan is lighting up this winter as the Christmas season approaches.
Here’s a full list of all the light events you can visit, from Vernon to Summerland.
Festival of Trees
Mission Hill Family Estate is proud to host the second annual ‘Festival of Trees’ celebration in Kelowna. This year we hope to rain $50,000, with funds going directly to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Join us for this special evening and the Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off this year’s Festival of Trees Nov. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Vernon Christmas Light Up
Celebrate the holidays with a Greater Vernon tradition, the 25th annual Light Up presented by Wayside! Saturday, Nov. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Summerland Light Up the Vines
Join Summerland Waterfront Resort and Bottleneck Drive for a magical weekend of wine tour and tasting overlooking the twinkling lights of Bottleneck Drive wineries. Join the winery for a shuttle tour of your favourite Bottleneck Drive Wineries in the Summerland area as they “Light Up The Vines” for three special evenings on Saturday, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. and cost is $49 plus GST.
To celebrate our friend Arielle’s birthday, a bunch of us partook in #lightupthevines. 17 old friends and new friends hopping on and off of our rented bus, tasting (and some not tasting) wine (and cider and beer, oh my!), swapping stories, cracking jokes, and having a smashing good time. What a great night! #summerlandbc @bottleneckdrive
Winter Kick Off at Big White
To kick off the winter festivities Big White has assembled a massive bonfire in Happy Valley. Join us for the lighting of the bonfire at 6 pm. With the bonfire, there will also be a craft station for the kids to decorate something for the fridge at home. Big White will then be lighting up the sky with a firework display at 6:45 p.m. A movie will be shown at 7 p.m.
Summerland Festival of Lights
The annual festival takes place Nov. 30 in Summerland’s downtown. The town will once again transform into a holiday wonderland, drawing families from around the Okanagan. Amazing entertainment, great shopping, delicious food and an unforgettable atmosphere. The Santa procession is held at 5, with a light up at 7 and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Lake Country Christmas Light Up
Bring the whole family to the annual Christmas Light Up at Memorial Park. The Lions Club organizes the light display, a bonfire and serves hot chocolate and hot dogs. Everyone welcome to this free event coordinated through Lake Country Recreation Services. The annual Light Up takes place Dec. 1 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Downtown Kelowna Light Up and Winter Street Market
The annual Downtown Kelowna Light Up is a free community event held to welcome the holiday season Dec. 1. At Stuart Park you will find live entertainment, activities for kids, skating, food, and Santa from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
We hope you had as good of a time as we did at the Downtown Kelowna Light Up & Winter Street Market. We'd like to take a moment to thank @fortisbc, @deltagrandhotel, Waste Connections of Canada, CST consultants, and all of the Downtown Kelowna businesses for helping to make this year's event such a big success. We hope to see you all Downtown to continue the celebration throughout December. 📷: @lorigphotograph. . . . . #downtownkelowna #dklightup #dkstreetmarket #kelowna #ylw #okanaganlifestyle #okanaganliving #okanagan #kelownaevents #kelownashopping #explorekelowna #explorebc #shoplocal #localsdoitbetter
Peachland Light Up
Celebrate all that is great about being in Peachland at this event featuring entertainment and activities in and around Peachland with a premier Light Up event at Heritage Park Friday, Dec. 7. The event runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Light Up at 6:15.
West Kelowna Light Up
Stop by the fourth annual Light Up and enjoy free hot drinks, a variety of activity stations, a bazaar, a visit from Santa, live music, prizes and more on Brown Road. The Light Up is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Rutland Christmas Light Up
The official Light Up takes place Dec. 9 at 4:30 at Roxby Square.
Big White Christmas Eve Festival
Christmas is the best time of the year for Big White Ski Resort, and the Christmas Eve Festival is the perfect way to celebrate with your family and friends. This new tradition, in place of the Christmas Eve Parade, will see the Village come alive with elves, internationally inspired activities and – of course – Christmas lights. Event runs Dec. 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
