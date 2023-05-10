(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Driver clocked at 100 km/h, vehicle impounded for a week

If there’s one place you really don’t want to drive double the speed limit, it’s directly in front of an RCMP detachment.

Agassiz RCMP officers impounded a vehicle going 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone past the Agassiz RCMP Community Policing Office along the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday, May 9.

The driver was clocked at double the speed limit at about 10:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Mike Sargent, the Agassiz RCMP’s spokesperson, the driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of posted speed limits and consider the safety of those residing in our local communities and travelling along our roadways,” Sargent stated.

The local RCMP frequently has at least one unoccupied vehicle parked facing the road in their driveway. However, if Tuesday’s incident is an indication, officers are clearly checking speed along that stretch of highway.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizCrimeHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.
Next story
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

Just Posted

Bighorn sheep. (FWCP photo)
FWCP approves $6.2 million in funding for fish and wildlife projects in Columbia, Kootenay regions

Snow measurements varied widely in the May 1, 2023 data. The Liard basin in northern British Columbia was at 233 per cent of normal, while the Skagit basin was at 47 per cent of normal. (BC River Forecast Centre)
B.C. snow levels vary widely

The starting line at the Revelstoke Credit Union Fun Run. (Contributed by RCU)
Revelstoke Credit Union hosts annual Fun Run

Sam Peters is one of just seven athletes from across Canada who has been selected to the National Wheelchair Tennis Development Team (Bowen Assman photo).
Okanagan wheelchair tennis pro named to Canadian team

Pop-up banner image