Jeopardy used the category “Forwards & Backwards” on its Nov. 20 show, spurring levidrome fans to take to twitter to suggest the game show use the Victoria-born word instead. (Photo submitted by Lucky Budd)

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Jeopardy has a response to a Canadian star power tweet calling on the show to use a Victoria boy’s invented word for one of its game categories.

William Shatner tweeted at the game show Sunday, suggesting it change its “Forwards & Backwards” category, that appeared most recently on its Nov. 20 show, to the Victoria-born word “levidromes.”

Six-year-old Levi Budd, a St. Micheals University School second-grader, made a bid to add levidrome to the dictionary after learning all about palindromes and discovering there was no readily used word for a word that spells another valid word backward – such as stop and pots.

RELATED: Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

He decided to create a new word featuring his name, and try to get it in the dictionary.

Shatner tweeted to Jeopardy again Tuesday, asking, “Have we heard from @Jeopardy about this? Where’s Trebek?”

RELATED: William Shatner tweet boosts BC boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Less than five hours later, Jeopardy responded.

”Where’s Trebek? He’s trying to figure out how a 6-year-old might get a word in the dictionary before him!”

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem
Next story
Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

Just Posted

Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The ceremony ran along side the annual volunteer fair

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

City council approves 10 per cent water and sewer fees increase

Water fees for the Illecillewaet water project and sewer fees for reserves for future projects

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 28

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, December 2, 1893 W.J. Law, tailor and… Continue reading

Chef’s Fare: The handwritten menu

Josh White Columnist The handwritten menu is a joy to behold. Something… Continue reading

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

UPDATE: West Kelowna man wins Canucks 50/50 prize: “I can’t believe this”

Gordon Schimpf has reportedly won the prize of just over $700,000

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

The official unveiling of the dual language signs at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

Most Read