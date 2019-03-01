Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

The High Rim Trail between Kelowna and Vernon is a hike Robert Farrer is aiming to do non-stop come May.

Other than for a really good workout, Farrer is using the hike to raise funds that will be put towards the training of a PTSD or related Occupational Stress Injuries service dog at Courageous Companions.

The costs of training a service dog is around $20,000 and Farrer also wants to raise awareness of PTSD and OSI in the policing community.

“Two of the biggest hurdles we have organizationally are awareness of resources and the stigma that remains attached to Occupational Stress Injuries,” said Farrer on his GoFundMe page.

“Courageous Companions is an excellent charity organization which trains and teams OSI dogs with military and first responders in Canada,” he said.

Farrer’s GoFundMe said the hike is 239 kilometers, but Hiking Addition has the trail distanced at 57.9 km one way.

READ MORE: More bus service added between Kelowna, Kamloops and Vancouver

Farrer hopes the hike will gather the awareness needed to continue the battle against PTSD and OSI in police organizations, especially the RCMP.

On the GoFundMe page, Farrer referenced a Carlton University Study completed in 2016 and 2017 that says PTSD is higher among members of the RCMP than municipal police officers.

Farrer will take on the High Rim Trail May 23.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.