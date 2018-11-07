LX assistant Aidan Sparks (left) digs a hole in the frozen ground for a light pole to illuminate the New York City apartment set Phelan Gotto, production assistant, and Cameron Shook, technical director, are building for Caravan Farm Theatre’s Gift of the Magi last year. Caravan Farm Theatre is a grant recipient of the BC Arts Council’s latest round of funding. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Local artists and culture organizations are reaping the benefits of BC Arts Council’s latest round of grant funding.

The Caravan Farm Theatre Society was approved for a grant of $16,150 under the Council’s operating assistance and supplemental category, while the Okanagan Symphony Society was granted $4,685.

Jessica Donaldson of Kelowna will get $22,800 for project assistance and early career development alongside Babaloluwa Oyedele, also of Kelowna, who is slated to receive $10,980. Kelowna’s Myron Campbell was the only Okanagan artist to receive funding through the Arts Awards – Media Arts category, from which he was granted $10,000.

Lake Country’s Moozehan Ahmadzadegan received a $6,000 scholarship alongside Salmon Arm’s Aria Izik-Dzurko and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko. Kaleigh Wagner of Vernon also received a $6,000 scholarship. Evan Berg and Katrina Niebergal of Kelowna were also approved for $6,000 each, while Crystal Przybille is set to receive $3,000.

“I’m excited by the diversity and range of recipients all over B.C. that are benefiting from these grants,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Support for arts and culture plays a key role in the vitality of B.C.’s creative economy. We are helping to grow the full potential of B.C.’s arts and culture community by enhancing opportunities for British Columbians to succeed in their creative careers.”

The province-wide funding of almost $4 million in grants is more than $1 million higher than last year’s amount, thanks to the government’s increased support of the BC Arts Council. This increase provided the Council with the opportunity to deliver 66 one-time supplemental grants, totalling $876,000 to non-profit organizations across B.C.

Throughout this round of funding, $1.3 million was granted for project assistance and early career development, $876,000 for operating assistance for non-profits, $550,000 for media arts, $450,000 for assistance and strategic opportunities and $807,000 for scholarships.

“We are pleased to announce these latest grants,” said Susan Jackson, BC Arts Council chair. “These grants are an important part in supporting the development of B.C.’s creative communities to ensure our vibrant arts and culture sector stays strong.”

Williamson Lake without new caretaker after Revelstoke’s inaugural council meeting

Council defeated city staff’s recommendation to enter into a contract with Cedar & Spruce Consulting

Bringing a little bit of magic to Revelstoke Secondary School

Facility dog makes a larger impact than just hair on pants

Revelstoke Art Gallery welcomes new executive director

Sarah Windsor is an expert at bringing creativity to any kind of… Continue reading

Publisher Barbara Mukanik says goodbye to Revelstoke Review readers

Mukanik left the industry ten years ago only to return last fall for another kick at the can

PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala… Continue reading

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

