Sunny clear skies. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun is back, and it’s here to stay… Until Saturday.

Kelowna: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the day. You can expect a high of 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening. Low of 11 C.

Vernon: Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny and clear skies later today. Temperatures will rise to 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and through the night. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny clear skies for the rest of the day. High 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny skies today. High 27.

Tonight: You can expect a few clouds this evening. Low of 11 C.

