Planned avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 will be closed for two hours

Planned avalanche control work on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will affect travellers this afternoon (March 24).

Work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Jumping Creek Rd for 12.7 km will begin at 12:00 p.m. (PDT) and continue until 2:30 p.m. (PDT).

The road will be closed with no detour available.

Planned avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

