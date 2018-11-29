Quaaout/Talking Rock wins national tourism award

Quaaout, near Chase, was created and is owned by the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band

Quaaout Lodge and Talking Rock Golf Resort has won the 2018 ITAC Indigenous Cultural Tourism Award, presented by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC).

Along with a popular golf course with stunning views of Shuswap Lake, Quaaout serves as a way for band members to learn trades and crafts and introduce guests to their culture. The lodge also offers interpretive tours of a kekuli (traditional underground housing) and berry-picking excursions.

“A huge congratulations to the team at Quaaout Lodge and Talking Rock Golf Resort. We’re so happy to see the Indigenous tourism story continuing to unfold in Canada,” said Keith Henry, president and CEO of ITAC. “All of these finalists offer exciting and dynamic experiences for visitors, further highlighting the strength of our industry nationwide.”

The Indigenous Cultural Tourism Award recognizes an Indigenous tourism business that demonstrates a commitment to the development, promotion and delivery of an authentic, innovative and enriching Indigenous cultural tourism visitor experience.

Other finalists in the ITAC National Indigenous Cultural Tourism Award category included Howard Augustine of Metepenagiag Heritage Park in Red Bank, N.B., and Unama’ki Tourism Association in Eskasoni, N.S.

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by TIAC to recognize excellence in Canada’s tourism by rewarding successful and innovative people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to offer a superior tourism experience to travellers in Canada.

