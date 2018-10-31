Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.

From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!

 

Previous story
Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Trick-or-treaters flock to the Regent Hotel in Revelstoke

The event runs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end near Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Most Read