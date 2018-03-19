Suspect in custody following slew of hit-and-runs

Truck stolen from Armstrong allegedly used in multiple incidents between Lake Country and Kelowna

  • Mar. 19, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna Regional RCMP continue their investigation into an early morning string of related hit-and-run collisions which involved a stolen white Ford F-150 pickup truck travelling between Lake Country and Kelowna and ultimately led to the dynamic arrest of a suspect by an off duty RCMP officer in Rutland.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, RCMP began to receive numerous calls from the public of an erratic and dangerous driver who had been involved in, and fled from the scene of, a rollover collision along Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country.

“Calls from the public continued to pour in,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Residents reported that the same suspect Ford F-150 had been spotted at various locations throughout Rutland.”

An off-duty RCMP officer became involved when he witnessed the driver of the suspect vehicle commit an offence.

The driver eventually stopped n the 400 block of Gerstmar Road and fled from the vehicle. The off-duty officer identified himself as a police officer and a struggle ensued during which the officer was allegedly assaulted.

Police have since confirmed that the Ford F-150 had been reportedly stolen from Armstrong.

“The criminal investigation remains in its early stages, as police prepare to conduct at least a dozen interviews with both witnesses and victims,” said O’Donaghey. “Our officers have yet to positively identify the young adult male they currently have in police custody.”

Once identified the suspect could face several potential charges.

If you witnessed any of the multiple crashes or observed the driving behaviour of the Ford F-150 pickup truck involved, and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

