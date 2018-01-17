The Revelstoke Jazz Club is back next Thursday

The Groovineers will perform the Jazz Club’s first show in the new year at the Regent

The Groovineers will grace the Regent stage next Thursday to open the year for the Revelstoke Jazz Club.

They are a mostly Revelstoke based group rooted in Jazz that combines that sound with that of the Blues, Rock and Groove.

They are composed of Darcy Purcell on guitar, Matt Yaki on drums, Dave Marfleet on bass, and Carl Laurence on horns and keyboard. The four musicians have played in Revelstoke for a number of years in various jazz based groups.

Matt and Dave come from the Jazz program at Humber College in Toronto and have established themselves as a fine rhythm team, which works with Darcy’s mostly self taught approach to guitar.

Carl, from Revelstoke but now residing in Nelson, fills out the rest with tasteful horn playing and keyboard riffs.

The Groovineers will perform in the Selkirk Room at the Regent hotel on Thursday Jan. 25. at 7 p.m.