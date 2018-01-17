Photo submitted

The Revelstoke Jazz Club is back next Thursday

The Groovineers will perform the Jazz Club’s first show in the new year at the Regent

The Groovineers will grace the Regent stage next Thursday to open the year for the Revelstoke Jazz Club.

They are a mostly Revelstoke based group rooted in Jazz that combines that sound with that of the Blues, Rock and Groove.

They are composed of Darcy Purcell on guitar, Matt Yaki on drums, Dave Marfleet on bass, and Carl Laurence on horns and keyboard. The four musicians have played in Revelstoke for a number of years in various jazz based groups.

Matt and Dave come from the Jazz program at Humber College in Toronto and have established themselves as a fine rhythm team, which works with Darcy’s mostly self taught approach to guitar.

Carl, from Revelstoke but now residing in Nelson, fills out the rest with tasteful horn playing and keyboard riffs.

The Groovineers will perform in the Selkirk Room at the Regent hotel on Thursday Jan. 25. at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data
Next story
Star gazing: The wonders of Saturn

Just Posted

After an eventful night Drive BC reports winter driving conditions

Highways are open, but fog, limited visibility and compact snow still plague roads

Fairytales get flipped

RSS Drama presents EXPOSED! Jan. 16 and 17

Canadian folk singer Stephen Fearing takes the stage at the Performing Arts Centre on Jan. 31.

Fearing will be showcasing his most recent album “Every Soul’s a Sailor”

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Grizzlies win OT thriller

Beat Kelowna Chiefs 5-4 at the Forum

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Star gazing: The wonders of Saturn

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

The Revelstoke Jazz Club is back next Thursday

The Groovineers will perform the Jazz Club’s first show in the new year at the Regent

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A Penticton man faces assault charges following the incident

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Most Read