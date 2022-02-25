Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke causing delays

An assessment is in progress

A vehicle incident east of Revelstoke has reduced Highway 1 at Rogers Pass Summit to single lane alternating traffic.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

According to DriveBC, travellers in the area should expect major delays due to congestion.

