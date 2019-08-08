VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

One of the BC Wildfire crews got their daily workout under the hot morning sun on Wednesday in Hope.

The Trailblazer Unit Crew ran drills carrying hoses, machinery and full fuel cans in the field of the Twin Rivers Education Centre, led by Vincent Selina. They are just one of several crews of 20 Type 1 firefighters around the province, and they are based out of the Haig Fire Base.

But BC Wildfire Service says their unit crews “establish pump and hose lines, dig fire guards, burn off fuel from the fire’s path, and use chainsaws to cut fuel breaks and remove danger trees.”

Once out on a call, unit crew personnel could live in camp and work for up to 14 days in a row, meaning their endurance and stamina need to be at peak form. BC Wildfire Service also employs initial attack crews, rapattack crews, parattack crews, and contract crews. Earlier this year, they trained young people from the Fraser Valley in a special spring break training camp based out of Rosedale Traditional School.

READ MORE: Chilliwack churns out new generation of wildfire fighters

While this summer has been less dramatic in ways of forest fires and drifting smoke, crews are still busy with several fires throughout the province. And Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and the inland areas of the north and central coast.

The Fraser Canyon was expected to hit 36 C on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off slightly on Friday.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Just Posted

Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid ‘problematic’

The new law is creating new problems

Revelstoke roads and weather: hot and sunny

High 31 degrees

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Aaron Volpatti finishes Ironman for ALS

Approximately 3,000 people in Canada have ALS

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid over cannabis ‘problematic’

The new law is creating new problems

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

The Cotoyes is a romantic musical comedy by award-winning playwright Peter Anderson.

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Most Read