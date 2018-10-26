VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

A group of University of British Columbia grads have returned to their alma mater to install their newly developed floor-cleaning robots.

Their company, A&K Robotics, transforms manual cleaning machines into self-driving robots, UBC said in a news release Friday.

UBC operations staff were taught how to train the machines to clean the floors this week, and will roll out seven robots soon, allowing them to focus on other duties and take a break from the manually operating floor cleaners, which can weigh up to 386 kg, or 850 lbs.

Anson Kung (left), chief technology officer with A&K Robotics, provides training for Liezel Barcelon of UBC custodial services on how to use the robotic floor scrubber. (Photo from UBC Media Relations)

A&K Robotics was created by commerce graduate Matthew Anderson, English literature major Jessica Yip and mechanical engineering grad Anson Kung. The company has grown to employ 15 full-time staff – 80 per cent of which are UBC engineering grads.

“It’s really incredible to be coming back to the university now, with a team that’s substantially larger, and with robots that are basically our first commercial product,” said Yip.

