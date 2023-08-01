Lake life awaits with New Home Raffle

Enter to win a Shuswap Lake home, and help bring attainable housing to others

Your new home – or home-away-from-home – could be closer than you think.

Even better, by entering for the chance to win it, you’ll be helping put a roof over the heads of B.C. seniors.

Based in Kamloops, the Attainable Housing Development Society, or AHDS, works with local communities and other non-profit organizations to fill the housing gap in British Columbia. This summer, they’re also hosting their New Home Raffle – giving you the chance to win an amazing home overlooking beautiful Shuswap Lake.

Located in Shuswap Lake Estates at Blind Bay, a tranquil oasis surrounded by breathtaking mountain views and shimmering lakes, the contemporary three-bedroom, two-bath home is valued at $756,000. And it could be yours!

Just 25 minutes to Salmon Arm and an hour to Kamloops, recreation is truly on your doorstep.

Minutes from the championship Shuswap Lake Golf Course, marina and numerous provincial parks, Blind Bay offers a perfect blend of rural serenity with easy access to urban amenities, making this the ideal permanent home, or family vacation getaway.

Creating attainable housing

The best part: each $100 ticket purchased supports AHDS’s mission to provide attainable housing —housing that consumes no more than 39 per cent of a household’s gross pre-tax income, according to Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation’s definition.

The AHDS team is known for their commitment to sustainable community development and their work in creating attainable housing solutions. Projects like the Sorrento Seniors Manor expansion and Salmon Arm Residences underscore the organization’s dedication to providing safe, energy-efficient and cost-effective housing.

The raffle presents an extraordinary opportunity to not only secure a chance at a dream home but also support a worthwhile cause. Purchasing a ticket can contribute to the development of housing projects that cater to the needs of various community members, ensuring they have a place to call home.

Deadline to buy your New Home Raffle ticket Aug. 15!

New Home Raffle tickets are limited and the deadline to purchase is Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $100 each, available only to B.C. residents, and can be purchased at attainablehousingraffle.ca

By supporting AHDS, you’re not only entering for the chance at a dream home, but you’re also contributing to a brighter, more inclusive housing future for all.

For more information, contact AHDS at 250-314-6783 or visit

