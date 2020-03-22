FILE – Premier Horgan making an announcement about the province’s approval of the business plan for a new hospital in Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express) A letter to the Observer’s editor takes issue with another writer’s positive view of John Horgan. (Black Press Files)

Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Leader compromising values he once held dear

Re: Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with.

Last week’s letter calling Premier Horgan an authentic and trustworthy later took me by surprise, as in my experience I have found the exact opposite to be true. His government has been in power for almost three years now and despite his talk, life has not gotten any better for most people in B.C.

Read More: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks

Read More: More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

The Premier made promises to British Columbians. He said there would be a $10-a-day daycare for every family who wants it. He promised decisive action on affordability – and we have seen none of this come to be. Instead we have been left with a Premier who sacrifices the promises he has made to the province in the hopes of keeping a few select groups happy.

When protests were shutting down vital infrastructure and halting work on important projects, Horgan refused to step in and take real action. When the forestry crisis was at its peak and communities were losing their main employers, he refused to even acknowledge that there was a serious problem. These are not the qualities of an authentic and honest leader.

Read More: Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

Read More: Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Horgan has showed that he will do whatever it takes to keep his party in power, even if that means compromising on values he once held dear. I don’t know about you, but that’s not someone I’d want to play cards with.

Marie Kolenosky


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

Updated: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Baking a legacy out of flour and salt

Karina Miller is the owner of Pretty Baked Pie Co. in Revelstoke

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Okanagan city’s recreation services staff served with layoff notices

Vernon issues more than 100 notices to part-time staff after closing rec facilities due to COVID-19

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Drug charges result in fine and judge questions why offender was ‘almost falling asleep’ in court

A provincial court judge paused to ask if a Keremeos man was… Continue reading

B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

Summerland quilter ready to produce reusable face masks

Fabric masks would be 50 per cent as effective as N95 masks against COVID-19 virus

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Leader compromising values he once held dear

Most Read