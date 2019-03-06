Letter: Raitt puts Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to shame

During the 2017 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, Conservatives blew their chance to form the next federal government when 51 per cent chose lacklustre Andrew Scheer over mercurial Maxime Bernier on the (believe it or not) thirteenth ballot. “Mad Max” would have been an even worse choice. What were the Conservatives thinking?

Lisa Raitt, the Conservative Party deputy leader and current Deputy Leader of the Opposition, would have been a winning choice. Her experience, sincerity and competence highlight Scheer’s stumbling, bumbling and fumbling. The best way Andrew Scheer could serve Canada would be to step aside and let Raitt put an end to Trudeau’s egocentric smoke-and-mirrors sideshow.

Lloyd Atkins

