All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Do you know about the natural world surrounding the city?
Matt Dobler was left out by BC Wildfire from the blaze at his backdoor
Unisus School has COVID-19 protective measures in place
Productions booked into summer of 2021, with filming currently taking place in Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
40-year-old arrested Monday night
Matt Dobler was left out by BC Wildfire from the blaze at his backdoor
Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14
Project estimate ramped up to $10 million due to erosion and flood stability
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400