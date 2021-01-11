Fashion at Craigdarroch Castle with model Kande Whitehouse. Lia Crowe photography

Capturing The Conceptual

Wearable structure winter fashion

  • Jan. 11, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling and makeup by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Kande Whitehouse, of Kande’s Global Hair Couturiere in Oak Bay, presents stunning holiday fashion, certain to get you through the winter season in fine style. Born in Chad and raised on two continents in a large, multicultural family, Kande has always had an eye for style.

She fell in love with styling hair at a young age, but says—most of all—she loves those moments of transformation that happen everyday in the salon.

“People walk out feeling great about themselves and it brings me endless satisfaction to be a part of that process.”

Wool coat by Crea Concept ($975), silk shaded stripe dress ($259) and black leather Morgan belt ($79), both by InWear, studded leather purse by Laurel ($545), all from Hughes Clothing.

Red Louise dress by ELIZA FAULKNER ($285) from Tulip Noire; solid bronze ”True Heart”necklace by Love Medals ($198), from lovemedals.com. Boots, model’s own.

Silk shaded striped dress by InWear ($259) from Hughes Clothing; gold clutch by Rodo ($29) from Turnabout. Boots, model’s own.

Raincoat in dark indigo by ILSE JACOBSEN ($350) from Hughes Clothing.

Photographed on location at Craigdarroch Castle

Originally published in Oak Bay’s Tweed magazine’s Winter 2020/2021 issue

FashionFashion and Style

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tea with Avery Brohman

Just Posted

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

BC Transit is replacing older diesel buses in Revelstoke and the Shuswap with new light-duty gasoline buses. (Submitted/BC Transit)
Feedback sought on Revelstoke’s transit system

Complete the survey by Feb. 5

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP slams COVID-19 vaccination plan for federal inmates

Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The ffice only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team at age 29, placed sixth with partner Christian Gow of Canmore, Alta. in a World Cup mixed relay event Sunday, Jan. 10, in Oberhof, Germany. (Nordic Focus photo)
Narrow miss at World Cup medal for Okanagan biathlete

Vernon’s Emma Lunder and partner were sixth in mixed relay event at World Cup stop in Germany

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

One person was killed and two others sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby Saturday, Jan. 9. (Black Press file photo)
One person killed in Okanagan highway collision

Two-vehicles collide between Armstrong and Enderby Saturday night, Jan. 9

Most Read