Columbia Basin Trust announces four recipients of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship

Four students from around the Columbia River Basin will receive a Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship awarded $3,000 to each of the four students who have overcome adversity to pursue their educational dreams.

Alexander McIntyre from Slocan, Kelsey Guesford from Trail, Mackenzie Adams-Sedrovic from Sparwood and Spencer Joseph Palone from Rossland are the recipients of the scholarship this year.

“We were moved by everyone’s personal story, each inspiring in their own way,” said Cathy Muth, Neil’s wife. “Alexander, Kelsey, Mackenzie and Spencer are amazing examples of courage in the face of personal struggle and we were awed by their bravery, determination and optimism in the face of daunting challenges. We feel fortunate to be part of their story as they move forward into new chapters in their lives.”

Alexander McIntyre plans to attend Vancouver Film School this winter to take the animation concept art program.

“I am honoured to be one of the recipients for the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship,” he said. “This program is going to launch me into the film and design world, but tuition is very high. With this scholarship I will be able to have a solid foundation for residence, tuition, and basic living expenses. Getting this scholarship has given me the confidence to pursue my goal of becoming a successful digital artist. I have big plans for the future, and this is helping my dreams come true.”

Kelsey Guesford will begin classes at Selkirk College in the fall.

“I was encouraged to apply, but never thought that I would actually be chosen, so it is a surprise and an honour,” she said. “My vision is to work with and improve the lives of the women of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and thanks to the Muth family and the Trust, receiving this scholarship will help me accomplish that as I begin my education in Social Services.”

Mackenzie Adams-Sedrovic will start at the College of the Rockies this September.

“Receiving this scholarship means the world to me. It means that others believe that I can make a difference in the world,” he said. “Starting this fall I will begin the Human Service Worker program. It’s my goal to be able to give back to youth at risk and vulnerable adults and to use my own experience to make a difference in people’s lives and futures for the better. This scholarship will help me to do that.”

Spencer Joseph Palone will be returning to the University of Northern BC to continue his studies as he works towards a career in the health and medicine field.

“I would like to thank the Muth family for selecting me as a recipient for this award. My experiences have made me who I am today, and to have that recognized is truly an honour,” he said. “This award will help me in achieving my Bachelor of Health Sciences at UNBC, with hopes of one day attending medical school or other graduate studies towards health care practice/research. Regardless of where I go academically in the future, I have full intention on one day returning to my home to help and serve the community that has helped and served me my whole life.”

The Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship was created to honour Neil Muth, the Trust’s president and chief executive officer from 2005 through 2016, who passed away in November 2016. Neil valued and supported perseverance and continuous learning. He encouraged his children, staff and others to be curious, to seek their own path, and to never give up.

The scholarship is awarded by the Muth family, administered by Columbia Basin Trust and made possible by the generous donations of family, friends, local governments and organizations.

It was established in 2017 by the Muth family and Columbia Basin Trust.

Alexandra McIntrye in Slocan received a Neil Muth Scholarship from the Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted)

Kelsey Guesford in Trail received a Neil Muth Scholarship from the Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted)