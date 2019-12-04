Fairytale Mountain

Dark and light collide in fashion fable

  • Dec. 4, 2019 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jenny Mckinney | Photography by Darren Hull

A fantastical tale is spun at God’s Mountain Estate, where good and evil and light and dark collide in romantic, fairytale fashion. Rich browns, deep Bordeaux and faux fur create a luxurious palette to paint from this season. Whether channelling your inner Snow White or inner Maleficent, look to bring a little drama to the season.

Navy floral romper by BB Dakota ($120) from Bia Boro Boutique; vintage silk scarf by Ferragamo ($75) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

Black jumpsuit with chiffon sleeve by RD ($285), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152) from Bia Boro Boutique; earrings ($13) and necklace ($40) from Winners.

Sweater by Free People ($159), faux-fur vest by BB Dakota ($152), velvet floral maxi-gown by Luxe Life ($129), four-inch floppy hat by Too Too ($59), all from Bia Boro Boutique; brown short boots by Aldo ($59) from Georgie Girl Vintage; brown leather gloves from Marshall’s ($30).

On Lia:

Fur bolero jacket by BeBe ($89) from Georgie Girl Vintage; “high-low” lace dress by Luxxel ($119) from Bia Boro Boutique.

On Aislinn:

Lace top by Do Be L’s ($118) and wide-leg pant by Free People ($158) from Bia Boro Boutique.

Jewel tiger dress by Soaked in Luxury ($119) and gold chain by Carolily ($155) from Mogane; black wide belt by Brave Leather ($160) from Georgie Girl Vintage.

On Aislinn:

Pecan brown jacket by Soaked in Luxury ($279), blouse by Justoneanswer ($125), black wide-leg trousers by Angel Eye ($130) from Morgane; crystal earrings from Winners ($13).

On Lia:

Brown top by ICHI ($55) and brown leather shorts by J.O.A. ($30) from Morgane; wine glasses from Home Sense ($6.99ea)

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Styling assistant: Alana Denham

Models: Aislinn McDivitt, represented by Deja Vu Model Management, and Lia Crowe.

Photographed on location at God’s Mountain Estate.

A huge thank you to Sarah Allen for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Just Posted

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 Dec. 4

Starting at 9 a.m. expect closures east of Revelstoke

Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

Colby Adamson pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Kamloops provincial court

Most Read