Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summer is finally here and this Fashion Friday is all about the five fashion essentials you need this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet lists these must-have items that you need in your wardrobe this summer.

Starting off with a silk blouse that is quintessential to a wardrobe for any time of year not just during the summer.

Kim says silk actually has a moisture wicking property that is anti-bacterial, keeping you cool during the hot humid months and warm in the winter.

The blouse Kim highlights have concealed buttons, which dresses up the shirt a little bit more, and is available for under $100.

Watch the video to find out what other essentials are a must have this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

