Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about making sure you have the best summer shoes for this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been away in Europe for the past few weeks and during her travels she has picked up some of the hottest trends that have yet to make their way to Canada.

So, Kim now is bringing them to you.

To start, in this episode she has picked seven essential shoes that are a must have for this summer.

Applet says the white platform sneaker is the number one shoe that is trending in Europe, which is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Check out the other styles Kim has uncovered for you to try on this season.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney Street Style

Just Posted

Community Calendar for June 26

Revelstoke Wild West Fly-in June 28, 3 p.m. Canada Day long weekend,… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 19 degrees

Five Grizzlies moving up to play Junior A hockey next season

Coach said he is proud to see them move up

Report scores Revelstoke Secondary School as one of the best in B.C.

The Fraser Institute ranked 251 schools throughout the province

Born and raised Revelstokian appointed as Supreme Court of B.C. judge

Revelstoke born and raised Sheila Tucker has been appointed a judge of… Continue reading

Okanagan hip hop artist NØX drops new single

Local talent teams up with Clayton Bellamy and Donny Anderson for Soundtrack

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

No arrests yet in Thursday night’s incident, witnesses asked to come forward

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Okanagan boxers laced up and ready for charity fight

“Three round heroes” charity fights come to Kelowna July 6

Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Taelor Gaschnitz is competing in the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 competition

Most Read