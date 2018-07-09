Glass blowing studio opens in the Big Eddy

Leah Allison returned from the glass fashion show in Murano mid-May.

Her outfit, made mostly of glass, made it safely in the two carry-on suitcases to Italy and back.

Leah Allison made an outfit out of glass and modelled it for the Glass Art Society’s conference in Murano May 16-19. (Cristina Marson La Rossa via Facebook)

“Italy was amazing,” Allison said. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity being in a glass fashion show in boats in Murano.”

Though she wasn’t going to do another fashion show, as she has already done three, the next one will be in Seattle in three years, and given the chance to drive instead of fly, Allison doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to go big.

She said she hasn’t thought much about what she will design next, and then adds that she wants to make three outfits and have two friends model with her.

Read More: Revelstokian headed to Venice to model her glass outfit

“I want to make something massive and with lights, I don’t even know,” she said.

But Allison has other things to focus on right now, mainly her newly fired up glass blowing studio, Big Eddy Glassworks.

Allison fired up the kiln on June 30 and will leave it on until after labour day weekend.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this shop,” she said.

Allison previously drove back and forth to Invermere to work at Bavin Glassworks but the commute was wearing on her, so she and her husband decided to invest in the glass blowing business.

Allison has lots of plans for products and workshops, and even though the studio isn’t 100 per cent done right now, there is a lot going on.

“It will just be evolving all the time and I am cool with that,” she said.

The studio is located at 1741 Big Eddy Rd. and if the door is open people are welcome to come in for a visit. (The door is open whenever Allison is working because it gets too hot otherwise.)

“I just love it so much that I want to share it with other people,” Allison said.

 

