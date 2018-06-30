Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-June 27

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, July 1, 1893

The CPR townsite at the station was being cleared, with timber piled in large heaps ready for burning. “About 80 acres will be platted, which, with what is already cleared and built on, will make quite a respectable town.” This is the area that is now our downtown commercial and residential area.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 29, 1898

Another section of the CPR roundhouse was under construction. This was considered further proof of the centralization of the CPR workshops at Revelstoke. By 1899, Donald was eliminated as a divisional point, and all services moved to Revelstoke.

A sample of the brick manufactured by the Revelstoke Brick Co. was left at the Herald office for prospective builders to see it. Revelstoke’s earliest brick buildings were made of local brick.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 27, 1918

A disastrous fire occurred in the CPR yards on June 24, destroyed the supply house and all of its contents. Three cars, used as part of a work train, were also destroyed, and the roof of the round-house was damaged. The two city fire brigades battled the fire for over two hours, and worked hard to save the 21,000 barrel oil tank which was within ten feet of the burning building. The fire may have been caused by a spark from a nearby locomotive.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 1, 1943

Native son, Dr. Charles H. Davenport of New Jersey, played a prominent part in Standard Oil Company’s development of a new chemical process for recovery of manganese. Davenport grew up in Revelstoke and graduated from the University of British Columbia.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 30, 1948

Earl Pletsch, famous local ski jumper, who lost his arm in a railway accident at Golden several weeks ago, was in town after a sojourn in the hospital at Banff where he was receiving medical attention. It was reported that he was getting along very nicely. Pletsch remained active in skiing and went on to found the Mount Seymour Ski Hill.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 27, 1968

A nationwide strike called by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Engineers was averted Monday when the federal government ordered a reconvening of the conciliation boards in the dispute.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 28, 1974

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District approved a plan to return about 4,000 acres of unflooded land south of Revelstoke to the Agricultural Land Reserve. The land was part of the Arrow Reservoir. The CSRD director said the 1977 low run-off had caused severe dust storms in the area and felt that the 4,000 acres could serve a good purpose by being restored to its former productive use as agricultural land.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Time Review, July 1, 1998

The Alpine Sports Society was considering a proposal to build a road to the mid-station and moving facilities there. The 4.4 kilometre road would end at a parking lot at the bottom of the Hot Box Run. The committee also suggested a beginners run and a handle tow. They believed the proposed changes would cost less than upgrading the lower chair lift.